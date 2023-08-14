Cuáles son los cinco espacios políticos que competirán en las elecciones generales

Related Posts
LAS CINCO FUERZAS QUE VAN POR LA PRESIDENCIA
LA LIBERTAD AVANZA
- Javier Milei, presidente.
- Victoria Villaruel, vicepresidenta.
JUNTOS POR EL CAMBIO
- Patricia Bullrich, presidenta.
- Luis Petri, vicepresidente.
UNIÓN POR LA PATRIA
- Sergio Massa, presidente.
- Agustín Rossi, vicepresidente.
HACEMOS POR NUESTRO PAÍS
- Juan Schiaretti, presidente.
- Florencio Randazzo, vicepresidente.
FRENTE DE IZQUIERDA Y DE LOS TRABAJADORES – UNIDAD
- Myriam Bregman, presidenta.
- Nicolás del Caño, vicepresidente.