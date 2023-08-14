Noticias - Toda la Provincia a Toda Hora

Cuáles son los cinco espacios políticos que competirán en las elecciones generales

En la jornada de este domingo tuvieron lugar las elecciones primarias, abiertas, simultáneas y obligatorias (PASO). Con más de 35 millones de electores a nivel nacional y un 68% de ellos participando con su voto, los comicios nacionales dejaron un sorpresivo resultado: Javier Milei lideró con más del 30% de los votos como candidato individual.

Ante este panorama, ya se revelaron cuáles serán las cinco fuerzas políticas que tendrán lugar en las elecciones generales. Cabe destacar que, para poder participar en octubre, los partidos políticos debían obtener al menos el 1,5% de los votos.

De esta manera, La Libertad Avanza, Juntos por el Cambio, Unión por la Patria, Hacemos por nuestro país y el Frente de Izquierda y de los Trabajadores serán las fuerzas que pelearán entre sí para llegar a la presidencia de la República, sucediendo así a Alberto Fernández, actual primer mandatario.

LAS CINCO FUERZAS QUE VAN POR LA PRESIDENCIA

LA LIBERTAD AVANZA

  • Javier Milei, presidente.
  • Victoria Villaruel, vicepresidenta.

JUNTOS POR EL CAMBIO

  • Patricia Bullrich, presidenta.
  • Luis Petri, vicepresidente.

UNIÓN POR LA PATRIA

  • Sergio Massa, presidente.
  • Agustín Rossi, vicepresidente.

HACEMOS POR NUESTRO PAÍS

  • Juan Schiaretti, presidente.
  • Florencio Randazzo, vicepresidente.

FRENTE DE IZQUIERDA Y DE LOS TRABAJADORES – UNIDAD

  • Myriam Bregman, presidenta.
  • Nicolás del Caño, vicepresidente.
